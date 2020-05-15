Private Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $223.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,383,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407,008. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

