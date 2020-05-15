PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

