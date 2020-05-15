Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Acquires $14,612.00 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $14,612.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,540.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.47. 36,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,813. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $849.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

