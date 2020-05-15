Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMMAF. SEB Equity Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 305. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

