Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 438.19% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. Puma Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. 913,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $16,458,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.