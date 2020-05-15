QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 29,551,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.