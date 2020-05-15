QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $33.94 and $50.98. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $4.44 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042921 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.98 or 0.03468464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030845 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,526,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,351,328 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

