Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after buying an additional 212,706 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 298,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 107,921 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Wolfe Research raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

