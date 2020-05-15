R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.9% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

