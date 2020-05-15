ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bisq, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a market cap of $57.13 million and $1.36 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00773181 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00233054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00142050 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.