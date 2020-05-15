Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. 501,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,228. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

