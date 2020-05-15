Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace Buys 2,100 Shares

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $24,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,643.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 1,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,370. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $162.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

RBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

