Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1,128,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,445. The company has a market capitalization of $308.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 798,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 367,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 307,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

