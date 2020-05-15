Rwe Ag Sp’s (RWEOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

RWEOY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

