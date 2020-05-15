Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 150,569 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,569 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,802.36. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,312 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $383,792.64.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,142 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $710,032.68.

On Friday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,157 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $187,669.79.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,804 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,025.76.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,144 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $616,109.76.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 128,261 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $873,457.41.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 112,506 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $751,540.08.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,964 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,948 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $32,958.64.

PHD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.44. 8,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

