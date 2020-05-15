Safe Haven Hits One Day Volume of $37,984.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $585,202.16 and approximately $37,984.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.01736403 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00222406 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

