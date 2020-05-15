SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,695.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex. SALT has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $14,695.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, IDEX, Binance, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liqui, Upbit, Huobi and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

