Scotiabank Trims Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Target Price to $9.50

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PINWF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS PINWF traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.