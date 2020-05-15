Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Update

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 13,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after buying an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $178,150,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.