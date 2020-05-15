Short Interest in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Declines By 6.2%

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,431,000 after acquiring an additional 366,305 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 54,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.47. 1,765,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,518. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.