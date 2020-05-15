Short Interest in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Decreases By 13.9%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 260,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Foot Locker from $41.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

