Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Tobam

May 15th, 2020

Tobam increased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,552,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Snap makes up approximately 1.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Snap by 6,807.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,084.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450,304 shares of company stock worth $118,053,628.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,734,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,701. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

