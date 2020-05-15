Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,438,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

