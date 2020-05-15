Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

