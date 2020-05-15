Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Buy

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of PEYUF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 65,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,424. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.35.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

