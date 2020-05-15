Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million.

SSYS stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,984. The company has a market capitalization of $890.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Stratasys from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

