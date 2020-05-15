Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,082 shares in the company, valued at $904,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RGR opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGR. 6 Meridian raised its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

