TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,507 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.42. 44,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

