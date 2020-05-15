TD Capital Management LLC Buys 78,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $87.33. 2,295,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,834. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

