TD Capital Management LLC Buys 88,301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 517.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.46. 3,027,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,867. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

