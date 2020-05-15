TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,296 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.24. 831,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

