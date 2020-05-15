TD Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,124,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,547,000 after buying an additional 88,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,959,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,481,000 after buying an additional 123,354 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.30. 31,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

