TD Capital Management LLC Sells 15,756 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 184,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit