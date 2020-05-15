TD Capital Management LLC Sells 16,373 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,373 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.7% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,622,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,458 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,835,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,892 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,381,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. 3,479,849 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

