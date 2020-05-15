TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Short Interest Update

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.56. 2,387,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,651,901. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 20,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,297,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

