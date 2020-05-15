Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Director Buys $21,646.80 in Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Director Towerview Llc bought 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,646.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,701,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,641,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TRC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,896. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,366 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,180 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

