The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Position Increased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. 12,031,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

