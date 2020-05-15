The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,892 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $91,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 14,680,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

