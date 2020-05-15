Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Cut by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $43,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

