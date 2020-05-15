Tobam Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Tobam increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,280 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock accounts for 1.4% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.16% of NortonLifeLock worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,973. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.