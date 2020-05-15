Tobam Decreases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam lessened its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,131 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group increased their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.74.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded up $12.41 on Friday, reaching $398.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,646. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $398.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

