Tobam Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tobam lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 141,132 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,579,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.