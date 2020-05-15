Tobam Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,861 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for 2.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,365,000 after purchasing an additional 301,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 3,950,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,642. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.