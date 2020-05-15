Tobam Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,928 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.1% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $227.85. 5,056,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,752. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

