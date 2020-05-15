Tobam Has $14.85 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tobam increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

NYSE:AEM traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,239. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

