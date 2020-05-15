Tobam Has $17.96 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 62,824 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.16% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.39.

Shares of IFF traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $152.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 97,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.15 per share, with a total value of $12,393,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

