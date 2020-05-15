Tobam Lowers Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. MarketAxess comprises approximately 2.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tobam owned approximately 0.27% of MarketAxess worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $440.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.71.

MarketAxess stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.66. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.49 and a 12 month high of $517.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

