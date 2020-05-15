Tobam Purchases 122,147 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tobam grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,147 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.5% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.60. 3,579,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,083. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,472.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.