Tobam Purchases 1,972 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 2.2% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.22% of Domino’s Pizza worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 315.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $376.04. The company had a trading volume of 584,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,934. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $387.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $391.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,538 shares of company stock worth $24,403,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

