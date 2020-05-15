Tobam Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. DexCom comprises about 2.1% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in DexCom were worth $26,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $14.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.73. 1,237,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.63 and a 12 month high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stephens decreased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,380. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.